Charlie Sheen Wants Ted Cruz As His Running Mate for the 2020 Presidential Election

As we all collectively shake our fists and yell "good riddance" to 2016, Charlie Sheen pops up on Twitter to remind us that things in the future could be even darker, or at least stranger. Sheen made a plea to former Trump-rival Ted Cruz to join him in a run for the highest office in all the land. "C'mon Ted Cruz," the tweet reads, "in 4 years we can unseat this guy!!" Sheen also explained his foolproof campaign strategy, "You bring the AWESOME, I'll bring the WINNING!!"

C'mon,@tedcruz,

in 4 years

we can unseat this guy!!



You bring the AWESOME,

I'll bring the WINNING!!

©#SheenCruz2020 pic.twitter.com/dXxGPKVX5m — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 30, 2016

For the context to this madness we have to scroll through Sheen's Twitter feed to a few days before. On Wednesday, Sheen, always a classy gent, responded to the recent rush of celebrity deaths (George Michael, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds) with a Tweet that said "Dear God; Trump next, please!" and included a middle finger Emoji. Of the many people who attempted to shame Sheen for his post — a futile effort regardless of the offense — Ted Cruz gained media traction with his own Twitter post that's clever if you know your bible verses:

Glad to see @charliesheen seeking God & following the admonition of 1 Timothy 2:2, but somehow I don't think that's what the verse means.... https://t.co/8aihNrwGmn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 29, 2016

So, Sheen's election post is just adding flames to a ridiculous Twitter feud. Still, if you told us on December 30, 2015 that Donald Trump would not only win the Republican nomination, but would also be our President-elect we'd probably assume you were out of your mind, high on a Sheen circa-2011 style Las Vegas bender. We somehow doubt Cruz will ever convince Sheen to embrace conservative Christian values, but Sheen did inspire Cruz to make a decent joke: