Chris Martin Sings ‘Last Christmas’ in Honor of George Michael
A fitting song choice.
In the wake of George Michael's unexpected death over the weekend, stars have rushed to pay tribute to the singer's musical accomplishments and extensive philanthropic efforts. Among them was Chris Martin, who followed in Michael's stead on Wednesday by stopping by Crisis, a London homeless shelter, to sing Wham!'s holiday hit "Last Christmas." Given that Michael's death occurred on Christmas Day, the song has gained a sense of poignancy and second meanings that the Coldplay front man's rendition can't help but pick up on. Watch the fitting tribute above.