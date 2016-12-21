Christina Grimmie’s Family Files Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Orlando Venue

In June, former The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie died at the age of 22 after being fatally shot at an Orlando, Florida, concert meet-and-greet by a "deranged fan who had a specific mission" to kill her. Now, Grimmie's family has filed a lawsuit against AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation — which owns the Plaza Live venue where Grimmie was shot — as well as the security company working the event, saying that the defendants "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue." Per Billboard, Grimmie's mother, father, and brother allege wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress caused by Grimmie's death, which primarily stems from the venue only conducting "superficial bag checks" as opposed to utilizing full-body pat-downs or metal detectors. (Grimmie's shooter, Kevin Loibl, successfully entered with two 9-mm Glock handguns, two full magazines, and a large hunting knife. He committed suicide following the attack and being restrained by Grimmie's brother.)

As a result of the "negligent and culpable conduct" that caused Grimmie's death, her family is requesting the following, as outlined by Billboard — a recovery of future support the singer would have provided to her family members, her projected income after taxes had she lived to normal life expectancy, and any medical and funeral expenses paid. As of now, no date has been set for any hearings.