Daft Punk Finally Got Their First No. 1 Song
With a little help from the Weeknd.
Daft Punk finally got lucky with a No. 1 track. The French electronic duo have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after nearly 20 years of waiting, with the Weeknd's "Starboy," on which they're the featured artist. (Believe it or not, "Get Lucky" never reached the top spot when it surged in popularity in 2013. Thanks for nothing, Pharrell!) "Starboy" spent eight nonconsecutive weeks in the No. 2 position before claiming the top spot, narrowly edging out Rae Sremmurd's mannequin-challenge anthem "Black Beatles." For the Weeknd, this is his third No. 1 single, following the previous successes of "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills." Congrats, you faceless gents!