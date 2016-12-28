Debbie Reynolds Reportedly Rushed to Hospital for Medical Emergency

Debbie Reynolds, the famed actress and mother of Carrie Fisher — who died yesterday at the age of 60 — has suffered a medical emergency and has been rushed to a nearby emergency room by an ambulance, TMZ reports. The 84-year-old Reynolds was reportedly at her son's home in Beverly Hills this afternoon discussing funeral plans for her daughter, when someone from the house called 911. Family sources tell TMZ that the cause is a potential stroke, and that Reynolds's condition when taken to the hospital was listed as "fair to serious."

This is a breaking news post. We will update when more information is available.