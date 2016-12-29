Debra Messing, Will & Grace Cast Remember Their Costar, Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday, may be best remembered for her Old Hollywood roles in classics like Singin' in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. But the workhouse actress kept busy long after her days on the silver screen, with one of her most beloved roles coming much later, as Bobbie Adler, mother to Grace Adler (Debra Messing) on Will & Grace. Now, the show's stars are mourning her death, particularly Messing, her TV daughter. Posting a lengthy remembrance on Instagram, Messing wrote:

Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤

She also shared her love on Twitter, writing: "So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my 'mom' for years & I loved her dearly.A legend."

Messing's Will & Grace costars also shared their grief. Eric McCormack tweeted: "The combination of the loss of @ carrieffisher & then her mom @ DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here... # toomuch16."

Meanwhile, Sean Hayes posted his thoughts on Facebook, writing, "Carrie & Debbie's timing was always spot on and even more so now, but in a much more meaningful and poignant way."