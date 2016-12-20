Dick Van Dyke to Step in Time and Appear in Mary Poppins Returns

The new Mary Poppins movie, Mary Poppins Returns, has been in the works for some time, but now that it’s got Dick Van Dyke on board the whole thing feels a little more magical. The 91-year-old will trade his previous chimney-sweep title to play the heir of a greedy banker who once employed the father of the Banks children. In the original movie, Van Dyke played dual roles as the kindly Bert as well as Mr. Dawes Senior, the curmudgeonly finance man responsible for the woes of the Banks family. The new story takes place 20 years after the events of the first, and by deduction that means Van Dyke could now be playing Mr. Dawes Junior, an apple that didn’t fall too far from the villainous banker tree. According to Van Dyke, he will likely just appear in a single scene, telling Entertainment Tonight that he'll join the set in London this spring to perform “a little song and a little dance number.” Clearly, 90 is the new 25.