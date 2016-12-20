Diego Luna Is a Man on a Mission, and That Mission Is Touching Jabba the Hutt
He's also willing to French kiss Jabba.
let diego luna touch jabba the hutt pic.twitter.com/Xjgwh67SsO— stardust (@tolkienianjedi) December 19, 2016
To Katy Perry, Diego Luna was the one that got away. Little did she know that his heart now belongs to Jabba the Hutt. As one Twitter user discovered, Luna spent much of his Rogue One press tour talking about Jabba, thinking about Jabba, campaigning for the chance to feel the slug-like texture of his skin under his hands. How sad he must have been when he learned that Cassian Andor doesn't even meet Jabba in Rogue One. Instead, Luna had to touch Felicity Jones, and she is no Jabba.