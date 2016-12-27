Drake and Lil Wayne Tied for Hot 100 Record
They each have 132 hits.
Drake may have started from the bottom, but now he's here, sharing the top spot for most Hot 100 songs among soloists with hip-hop royalty Lil Wayne. Drake's featured spot on Gucci Mane's "Both," which debuted at 41 on the Billboard chart, marked his 132nd Hot 100 single. He and Weezy have a huge leg-up on their closest competition (and the benefit of still being alive and making music): Elvis Presley charted 108 times and James Brown 91. Still, Drake and Lil Wayne both have plenty of work to do if they want to take the official record among all artists, which belongs to the Glee cast, who racked up a whopping 207 hits during the Fox show's six seasons.