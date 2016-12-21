Emma Stone Learned the Dangers of Improv When Her Jokes Were Given to Male Co-Stars

Men: they just don't listen! Even when the person speaking is Emma Stone. "There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea," Stone tells Rolling Stone in a very-L.A. profile filled with sushi lunches and hikes. "I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it's been me saying, 'I really don't think this line is gonna work,' and being told, 'Just say it, just say it, if it doesn't work we'll cut it out' — and they didn't cut it out, and it really didn't work!'" Now before you get excited that Emma Stone is about to serve the tea, the writer adds a parenthetical that "Stone goes off-the-record before elaborating further." So you'll just have to put your guessing caps on and speculate wildly yourself.

