Rejoice! Michael Fassbender Says He’ll Be ‘Lucifer-like’ in Terrence Malick’s Weightless
The actor says he plays a "Lucifer-like character."
Here's something to look forward to for 2017: bad Michael Fassbender! While developments from Terrence Malick's upcoming Weightless have come at a glacial pace, we know that it's about musicians around the Austin scene. In an interview with the Times, Michael Fassbender dropped a reassuring detail that he plays a "Lucifer-like character" in the new movie. Fassbender also said he'd shot scenes with Iggy Pop and former Sex Pistol John Lydon and got along with the musicians “like a house on fire." The rest of the cast is stacked (Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, and more!), but as with much of Malick's work, there's no telling which stars will end up in the movie's final cut. Weightless is rumored for release in March 2017.