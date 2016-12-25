Netflix Renews Fuller House for Season 3, So You and Kimmy Gibbler May Continue to Grow and Laugh and Love Together
May the House be Full forever.
Season two of Fuller House features Kimmy Gibbler dressed as the Mouse King from The Nutcracker, so it's not immediately clear what ground the show still has left cover, narratively speaking. That said, Netflix clearly feels there is more gold to be mined in the Full House revival, as they have announced a Fuller House season three via the show's official Twitter. The show's second season just premiered on December 9, so it's safe to assume the third season will arrive sometime in 2017. Maybe Kimmy can be the Nutcracker Prince himself next year? Yeah, you're right. There is a lot left to explore.
Holiday wishes, answered. 🎁 Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. pic.twitter.com/pJkRASTpBj— Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 25, 2016