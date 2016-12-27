Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Westworld Are the Most Torrented Shows of 2016
Better luck next year, AMC.
For the fifth year running, HBO has dominated the "shows for which people will flagrantly violate copyright" game. According to TorrentFreak, Game of Thrones and Westworld rank first and third among 2016's most downloaded TV shows on BitTorrent. AMC also holds its own, with The Walking Dead coming in at a still-impressive second. Rounding out the top ten are The Flash, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, Vikings, Lucifer, Suits, and The Grand Tour, confirming what you secretly suspected all along: Everyone is watching and absolutely loving Lucifer.