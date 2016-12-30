Actress Barbara Tarbuck, of General Hospital and American Horror Story Fame, Dead at 74

Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Azealia Banks Filmed Herself Cleaning a Closet She Claims to Have Performed Witchcraft Rituals In, And That's Not a Euphemism

"Real witches do real things."

4:55 p.m.

These Children in Lip Sync Battle Shorties Are Fierce, Terrifying Creatures

Behold the future.

3:41 p.m.

In an Attempt to Save 2016, Showtime Has Released the Homeland Premiere Early

Finally, time to find out what happened to Quinn.

2:21 p.m.

What Does the Creator of #OscarsSoWhite Make of This Awards Season?

April Reign stops by The Awards Show Show to discuss why the industry can't get complacent.

2:09 p.m.

13 Movies to See (or Skip) New Year’s Weekend

Because you can sometimes use a break from parties.

2:06 p.m.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Have Joint Funeral

The mother-daughter pair died within one day of each other.

1:58 p.m.

Oscar-Nominated Director Lee Daniels Thinks #OscarsSoWhite Was ‘Reprehensible’

With his new series Star, the Empire co-creator is trying to help white people feel cool again.

1:55 p.m.

This Is the Perfect Time of Year to Rewatch Whit Stillman’s Metropolitan

Few films capture the magic of New York between Christmas and New Year's.

1:23 p.m.

Tyler Perry Calls Criticism of White-Led Too Close to Home Cast ‘Reverse Racism’

"I'm not seeing color as much as I did anymore."

11:41 a.m.

The Carrie Fisher–Debbie Reynolds Documentary Will Come to HBO in January

Bright Lights will debut Saturday, January 7.

