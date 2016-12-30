Actress Barbara Tarbuck, of General Hospital and American Horror Story Fame, Dead at 74
Tarbuck played Mother Claudia in <em>AHS: Asylum.</em>
Actress Barbara Tarbuck, who portrayed wealthy matriarch Lady Jane Jacks on General Hospital from 1996 to 2010, has died at 74. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarbuck's daughter Jennifer Lane Connolly confirmed her death. The actress died at home in Los Angeles on Monday of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a neurodegenerative prion disease. Outside her daytime soap career, Tarbuck's credits include other TV shows like Mad Men, NYPD Blue, Judging Amy, The Golden Girls, and M*A*S*H, Broadway shows like Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs in 1983, and films such as Curly Sue, Walking Tall, and Big Trouble. In addition to parts on Nip/Tuck and Glee, fans of Ryan Murphy's oeuvre will recognize Tarbuck from American Horror Story, where she played the fiercely benevolent Mother Superior Claudia in AHS: Asylum.