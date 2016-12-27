George Michael Spotify Streams Jump 3,158 Percent the Day After His Death
"Last Christmas" and "Faith" are among his most-played songs.
George Michael died of heart failure at the age of 53, with word of his death surfacing on Christmas Day. In the wake of his passing, mourning fans have immersed themselves in the Wham! member's catalog, celebrating anew hits like "Last Christmas" and "Faith." Indeed, there are hard numbers to back up the collective grieving, with Billboard reporting that global Spotify streams of Michael's solo music jumped a full 3,158 percent in the day after his death became public knowledge. That number doesn't even take into account listens to the music of Wham!, the group with which Michael launched his career. Multiple Wham! songs do, however, make the list of top five most-streamed Michael numbers. In addition to "Last Christmas" and "Faith," that list counts "Careless Whisper," "Freedom! '90," and "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" among its rank.