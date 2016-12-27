George Michael’s Boyfriend Says ‘Everything Is Ruined’ Following the Singer’s Death

Two days after the death of George Michael, the singer’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, spoke with The Telegraph and offered a few more words on the pop icon’s passing. After tweeting yesterday that he found Michael dead in his bed on Christmas Day — the two had planned to have lunch together — Fawaz reiterated that information to The Telegraph and added, “Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I … Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was — he was a beautiful person.” The cause of death is being attributed to "cardiac arrest," and Fawaz did not have any more specifics to share, saying, “We don't know what happened yet.” The pair had reportedly been dating since 2011.