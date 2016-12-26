Hacked Sony Music and Bob Dylan Twitter Accounts Falsely Reported Britney Spears Was Dead

Early Monday morning, Britney Spears fans may have been sent into a panic when Sony Music’s official Twitter account posted a tweet falsely announcing the pop star’s death. The tweet — which utilized the hashtag #RIPBritney and a sad emoji, and has since been deleted — read, “RIP @britneyspears.” Many caught on to the hoax when a follow-up tweet posted minutes later read, “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon.” Shortly thereafter, the account posted messages that credited hacker group Our Mine for a security breach. In the past, Our Mine has been responsible for hacking into many high-profile accounts, including Mark Zuckerberg’s, Channing Tatum’s, and Marvel’s Twitter. As part of Monday’s hacking sting, the group also appeared to take over Bob Dylan’s Twitter, posting, “Rest in peace @britneyspears,” and retweeting the original Sony post. The Nobel Prize winner’s account also then named Our Mine in a third tweet, signifying the responsible party. While Spears has yet to respond to the incident, her rep confirmed she is alive to CNN.

Britney Spears is alive and well, her rep tells CNN. It appears @SonyMusicGlobal erroneously tweeted her death. Sony rep says no comment — AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) December 26, 2016