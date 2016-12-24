Harrison Ford Is ‘Saddened and Shocked’ Over Carrie Fisher’s Heart Attack

Photo: New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Friends, family, and co-stars of Carrie Fisher have been constantly sending their overwhelming support to the actress following reports that she went into cardiac arrest aboard an airplane from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. (As of press time, Fisher is in UCLA Medical Center's intensive care unit receiving treatment, according to her brother.) While numerous Star Wars co-stars have taken to social media to publicly send well wishes to Fisher, the one and only Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford who Fisher recently revealed she had an "intense" affair with on the set of Star Wars has remained mum until now. "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend," Ford told The Hollywood Reporter this morning. "Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends." Other supportive messages from Fisher's friends can be viewed below.