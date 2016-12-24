Harrison Ford Is ‘Saddened and Shocked’ Over Carrie Fisher’s Heart Attack

Friends, family, and co-stars of Carrie Fisher have been constantly sending their overwhelming support to the actress following reports that she went into cardiac arrest aboard an airplane from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. (As of press time, Fisher is in UCLA Medical Center's intensive care unit receiving treatment, according to her brother.) While numerous Star Wars co-stars have taken to social media to publicly send well wishes to Fisher, the one and only Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford — who Fisher recently revealed she had an "intense" affair with on the set of Star Wars — has remained mum until now. "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend," Ford told The Hollywood Reporter this morning. "Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends." Other supportive messages from Fisher's friends can be viewed below.

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

My thoughts are with Carrie Fisher and her family. https://t.co/4aJT5ffeFL — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 23, 2016

Sending my love. Please recover @carrieffisher — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 24, 2016

Please send love and positive thoughts to my friend, @carrieffisher — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 24, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

#CarrieFisher's had a heart attack; hope and pray she recovers soon. Quick witted, hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 23, 2016