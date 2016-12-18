It Was Only a Matter of Time Before SNL Gave Hillary Clinton the Love Actually Treatment
So many cue cards.
Let Hillary Clinton just say ... because it's Christmas ... and at Christmas you tell the truth ... electors, don't vote for Donald Trump on December 19. Because she's going to stand outside your house in the cold with about 100 cue cards to convince you otherwise, in a move straight out of the beloved Love Actually playbook. And if you don't listen to her, she's probably going to retreat to her waterfront French cottage and start writing a mystery novel on an old-fashioned typewriter. Or maybe even attempt to record a Christmas number-one single. Who knows.