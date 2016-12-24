Joey Boots, Member of Howard Stern Show’s Wack Pack, Dead at 49

Howard Stern Show personality Joseph Bassolino, nicknamed Joey Boots, died last night at the age of 49. Anyone who lived in America for even a day during the 1990s is likely familiar with the enduring catchphrase Bassolino coined as a member of Stern's motley crew of colorful weirdos: "Baba booey! Baba booey!" According to TMZ, Bassolino was reportedly found in his Bronx apartment by fellow Wack Pack member Erik Bleaman, nicknamed High Voice Erik, after missing a scheduled podcast recording session. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that paramedics declared the radio personality dead at the scene. Howard Stern took to Twitter to promise a tribute to Bassolino in early 2017.