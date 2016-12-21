Here’s James Franco Dressed As Beyoncé, Continuing to Make Things About James Franco
Could it be for a movie? A music video? A TV show?
.@JamesFrancoTV spotted dressed as Beyoncé in #HoldUp while filming an upcoming project in LA. pic.twitter.com/B6nv1oakmI— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) December 21, 2016
Beyoncé's Lemonade is about many things, particularly black womanhood and Beyoncé's personal history. In the eyes of James Franco, however, it's just another thing to make about James Franco. Photographers caught Franco dressed in Beyoncé's yellow dress from the "Hold Up" video while filming in Los Angeles today. Was it for a movie? A TV show? A web series/art project? James Franco is so busy the outfit could be for any number of projects. Point is: James Franco dressed up as Beyoncé. What a laugh.