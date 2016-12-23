Jesse Eisenberg to Reprise Lex Luthor in Justice League
But it's not a major part.
It was a close call, but Jesse Eisenberg avoided being murdered by Warner Bros.' drone army long enough to see the official announcement that he will be returning as de-haired super-foe Lex Luthor in next year's Justice League. According to the tentpole picture's press kit, Eisenberg will twitch once again against the backdrop of a cosmic war between Earth's champions and the forces of the deadly Steppenwolf. The kit also reveals that Connie Nielsen will appear in the flick as Wonder Woman's mother, Hippolyta, thus reprising her role from early 2017's Wonder Woman. Is it too much to hope for an orgy scene featuring them and J.K. Simmons's Commissoner Gordon?