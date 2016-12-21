J.K. Rowling Is Writing a New Novel That’s Actually by J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling has worn a lot of hats lately — Fantastic Beasts screenwriter, lady behind the Robert Galbraith pseudonym, de facto Pottermore webmaster — but now she's returning to a form we haven't seen in a while, novelist J.K. Rowling. The author revealed on Twitter that she's penning two books at the moment, one by her crime writer nom de plume and one under her own name. And while Rowling is also hard at work banging out those four Fantastic Beast sequels, you can chill yourself right on out, because Newt Scamander will not feature in any bound text. Rowling broke the news to a tragically hyped follower, writing, "There won't be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there!" She declined to give any hint as to what the novel will be about, so may your imaginations run free. Whatever it is, we look forward to the day we won't have a spare $500,000 to buy it.

I'm working on it (literally). And thank you! https://t.co/vA6CZcVhRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

I'm always working on a novel. It's my thing. https://t.co/cJ4Bc47c35 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

No, no, no. There won't be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there! https://t.co/Zyhim6Wscd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016