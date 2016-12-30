John Legend Thinks 'The World Needs' Kanye West

Though John Legend wasn't a fan of Kanye and Donald Trump's hangout session, that doesn't mean he's lost complete faith in Yeezy. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Legend spoke frankly about both divisive men — Kanye and the president-elect — and his hopes for both of them in the future (though not their "friendship"). When asked about his longtime friend's recent hospitalization, Legend said, "I don't want to try to play pop psychologist, so I'm not gonna try to analyze what's happening with him." He then added, "I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he's ready to go again, because music needs him. The world needs him."

As for America's next president, Legend was more skeptical of his ability to be a positive force. "We don't know who he is all the time," Legend said of Donald Trump, "He's been consistent about being a racist and about a couple of other things, but he's also been wildly inconsistent and lied a lot. So we truly don't know how he's gonna govern." He told Rolling Stone that during Trump's term artists should be "vigilant." "Paul Robeson said that artists are the gatekeepers of truth," Legend said, "and Nina Simone said we're supposed to reflect the times. So we have to be ready to tell the truth and reflect what's going on."