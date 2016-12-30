Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Have Joint Funeral

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, both of whom died this week one day apart, will share a funeral. Todd Fisher, Reynolds's son and Fisher's brother, confirmed the plans for a joint funeral to ABC News. He told the New York Daily News that he was working on the logistics, but that it would be "appropriate." Indeed, the mother-daughter pair were as beloved for their captivating, complex, and enviable relationship as they were for their separate careers. Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 after a heart attack, while Reynolds suffered a stroke and died the next day, at age 84. Todd Fisher said that after Fisher's passing, Reynolds "said she missed her daughter and wanted to see her again ... I don't think she meant it quite like that, but in 30 minutes she went to go see her again." No date or place for the funeral has yet been set.