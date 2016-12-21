Katie Couric Will Reunite With Matt Lauer As Co-Anchor on the Today Show for One Week Only

After more than a decade, Katie Couric is returning to her old stomping grounds. She's reportedly set to co-anchor the Today show for the first time since she left the NBC morning news show to helm her own evening news show on CBS in 2006. Starting January 2, she'll be back beside Matt Lauer at the anchor's desk for one week only, filling in for Savannah Guthrie while she's out on maternity leave. Since leaving Today, Couric has only appeared on the show as a guest, opting instead to temporarily co-anchor its rival Good Morning America back in 2012. Couric is currently the global anchor for Yahoo News, though she was rumored to have also been considered to fill in for Guthrie during her last maternity leave in 2014 as well as be a potential replacement for Brian Williams on NBC Nightly News. However, it was reported just last year that Katie was "not welcome back at the Today show." Mark your calendars so you don't miss Couric get the last laugh.