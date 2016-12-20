Leah Remini: Tom Cruise ‘Thinks I’m the Devil’

Leah Remini has gone from playing hide-and-seek at Tom Cruise’s house with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to, well, being the devil. Since leaving the Church of Scientology, Remini has been on a tear talking about her experiences, writing a memoir entitled Troublemaker and following that up with an A&E show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. As she has been doing press, she has revisited the shiny figurehead of Tom Cruise, who she knew during her time in the organization. “Tom is very aware of what is Scientology truthfully,” Remini told Larry King. “He is very aware that it’s an organization that is defrauding people out of their lives, but in his heart, I believe that he believes it.”

And since he’s a devout acolyte, she recognizes that Tom Cruise would see her as an anathema — a “Suppressive Person.” “Tom is a fully dedicated and loyal Scientologist, absolutely. He wouldn’t say anything to me because he thinks I’m the devil,” Remini said. “Tom and all Scientologists are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm.” Well, you could hang out with Nicole Kidman!