Leah Remini Calls Scientology’s Bluff, Tells the Church to Go Ahead and Sue Her

Ever since Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology, she has been embroiled in a crusade against the religion, and the church has taken notice. Her book, Troublemaker, detailed many of her experiences with Scientology, from weird interactions with golden worshipper Tom Cruise, to scandalous abuses others in the church suffered. Since then, Remini has also revealed harrowing stories of many other people who left the religion with her A&E show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The church has publicly denied allegations of misconduct, to which Remini defiantly says: Prove it. Confronted on Larry King Now with an official statement from Scientology calling her and other ex-Scientologists participating on the A&E series liars, Remini told the host, “They’re a litigious group — so if that were true, they would simply sue us and I welcome them to do that.” The King of Queens actress then added, “What I’m not going to stand for is an organization with this kind of money to continue to do things like that, and to bully people, and to harass people, to defraud people out of their lives, their money — but more importantly their families.”