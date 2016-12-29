Lindsay Lohan Has Written a Mean Girls 2 Treatment, Is Awaiting a Response, Just, When You Get a Minute

Much like the word fetch, the prospect of a Mean Girls sequel probably sounded a lot cooler back in the barnyard days of 2004. But here we are, in the sewage-scarred wasteland of 2016, where little pop culture is deemed unworthy of rebirth, and so the question comes, why not? Indeed, what was once the domain of teen rival Hilary Duff is now a can-do spirit that Lindsay Lohan can get behind, as the actress is keen on getting a Mean Girls 2 off the ground. (For the purposes of this post, a certain straight-to-video feature has been stricken from the canon.) Discussing her desire to get back into comedy on a CNN Facebook Live chat, Lohan revealed just how committed she is to overseeing Cady Heron's return. "I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands," she explained, noting that her availability is not the problem."I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy," she said. The actress remains adamant about the project, however, insisting, "I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it." Lohan has even written a treatment for the film, and she clearly isn't saving any capital for a Freaky Friday 2 plan B, because Jamie Lee Curtis (Jimmy Fallon too) has a part in the proposed sequel, for which Lohan is confident that director Mark Waters would return. Only detail left to figure out? "I just need a response." Oh. Well, we don't have ESPN or anything, but, Lindsay, you might want to settle in.