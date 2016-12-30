These Children in Lip Sync Battle Shorties Are Fierce, Terrifying Creatures
Behold the future.
It was not so long ago that kids, they said the darndest things. But the youth of today are long past needing words to prove their unrelenting, uncompromising superiority. For proof, look no further than Lip Sync Battle Shorties, Nickelodeon's pint-size take on the no-holds-barred Lip Sync Battle. Let's not mince words: This is a Lord of the Flies–level battle royale of choreography, costumes, and mouthing words. Sarah Hyland presides over the festivities, and while it's a stretch to say she lives up to the spirit of Chrissy Teigen, the kids more than make up for any lack. Just look at how young Kyndall sneezes in Meghan Trainor's "Me Too," not only on cue, but with an unholy faux power. Just. Look. At. Them.