Mariah Carey Pranks Her Assistant Like It’s a Delicate, Butterfly-Encrusted Episode of Crank Yankers
Meet Pamela. She is desperate for mozzarella sticks.
Much like "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah Carey's default prank character is a classic for a reason. Sometimes she's named Debbie, sometimes she's a Pamela, but every time she visits, she is very direct and extremely from Long Island. On this week's Mariah's World, "Pamela" takes Mariah's assistant Molly to the woodshed, the woodshed being any structure that makes and sells hot, fresh mozzarella sticks and chicken fingers. One day Mariah is going to make a prank call in her whistle register, and you can only pray the cameras are rolling when she does.