Marion Cotillard Also Gets Confused by Hot Irish Men With Thick Accents
"I understood '<em>since,</em>' just that word."
A thick Irish accent can be very sexy, but also impossible to understand. When Marion Cotillard was a guest on The Graham Norton Show among a rabble of Irishmen — Michael Fassbender and the Olympic medalist O'Donovan brothers — the Parisian hilariously admits to having a hard time following the conversation. After Norton plays a entertaining clip of the brothers in Rio, he asks Cotillard if she could follow a word of their chatter. "Nothing. Not a word," Cotillard said. "I understood 'since,' just that word." She's very polite about not following any of the inside jokes, unlike you when you pretend to understand a bunch of drunk Irish guys talking about "football."