Marion Cotillard Also Gets Confused by Hot Irish Men With Thick Accents

15 mins ago

The Movie Industry Sort of Set a New Box-Office Record. Hooray?

Inflation speaks truth (that some people don't want to hear).

26 mins ago

Watch the Roseanne Episode Carrie Fisher Wrote for Debbie Reynolds

"Arsenic and Old Mom" was her only sitcom-writing credit.

3:21 p.m.

Relive Debbie Reynolds’s Best Musical Moments, From Singin’ in the Rain to ’80s Exercise Videos

The Hollywood icon died Wednesday at the age of 84.

2:55 p.m.

Ryan Gosling Reteams With Damien Chazelle for Neil Armstrong Biopic The First Man

The Gos will be the first man on the moon.

2:50 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Sounds Like Apocalypse Now, Only Starring King Kong

Kong will take on Vietnam War–era disillusionment.

2:34 p.m.

The Story Behind That Striking Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Photograph

"Her daughter was really mesmerized by her mother always."

1:27 p.m.

Postcards From the Edge Was Carrie Fisher’s Perfect Mother-Daughter Opus

It's the best movie about adoring your mother, but occasionally feeling sucked into her orbit.

1:06 p.m.

One of 2016’s Most Effective Comic-Book Panels Features Just a Door and Some Text

It's from the benefit comic Love Is Love.

12:58 p.m.

29 Very Black Things That Happened on TV in 2016

Beyoncé's Super Bowl performance, Atlanta's Juneteenth episode, and so much more.

11:53 a.m.

Billie Lourd Fondly Recalls the Time Her Grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, Tried to Scare Her From Acting

"She looked at me so earnestly with her hands crossed in her lap and was like, Are you sure you still want to be an actress, dear?"

