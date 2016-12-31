Mark Hamill Remembers Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds as a Motherly Odd Couple

Since Carrie Fisher died earlier this week, followed a day after by her mother Debbie Reynolds, many in Hollywood have eulogized the two legendary actresses. Though Fisher's on-screen Star Wars twin brother Mark Hamill wrote a lengthy tribute to his costar on Facebook on Tuesday, he shared more memories in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I’m sure there is a long list of people who knew Carrie better than I did," Hamill explained, "but that said, our relationship was unique. It was special. We were in the garage band that hit it big and had all these hit albums. Then we split up and went on our merry way." Given Fisher's close relationship with her mother — the two shared a driveway for years and saw each other almost daily — Hamill remarked on their one-of-a-kind bond:

Debbie was the optimist. She has a spring in her step and is really upbeat and has all the qualities you associate with her, and Carrie would be shuffling around in a bathrobe and slippers muttering under her breath. So cynical! It was a real Felix-and-Oscar disparity between their personalities, and yet in many, many ways they were alike.

Despite their different outlooks on life, Hamill described both as nurturing personalities, saying, "They were both really mothering types, both opinionated and determined. Carrie’s mom was like everybody’s mom. If you were in her house, Debbie was your mother." Hamill's full remarks will be in EW's next print edition, but in the meantime you can read his Facebook post on Fisher's death below and cry remembering that the world has one less badass joining us for 2017.

