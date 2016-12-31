Alert Your Army of Skanks: the Mean Girls Musical Has a Premiere Date, Theater and Director

Gretchen Wiener's hair is a little smaller today, as a tiny secret has slipped free regarding the exactly premiere date and theater selected for next fall's world debut of the Mean Girls musical. If you were able to stop making out with a hot dog for, like, five minutes, you would already know that the upcoming stage production, based on the 2004 comedy and created by Tina Fey, her composer husband Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin, was scheduled to open in Washington, D.C. in fall 2017. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the musical is now officially set to premiere at D.C.'s National Theatre on, of course, October 3. Casey Nicholaw, choreographer and Tony-winning co-director of Book of Mormon, will direct. No word yet on when tickets will become available, but Tina Fey is undoubtedly well aware of how desperate you are to get them. It's not her fault that you're like in love with her or something.