Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy Make Living Fan Art Worthy of Your Magneto–Professor X Fantasies

If you don't frequent certain beautiful, strange corners of the internet, it might have escaped your knowledge that there are some X-Men movie fans who would love to see a reality where young Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and Professor Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) forget about their mutant battles and instead bake cakes together in a rather suggestive manner. Luckily, Graham Norton has found evidence of these fans and not only proudly paraded their fan art in front of the two movie stars, but also called on audience members to reveal their fantasy art commissions. Though the suggested scenarios where Fassbender convinces McAvoy to go to a zumba class and the version where they're apes who enjoy grooming and spooning were clearly the winning submissions, Norton went easy on the actors. In the segment, the fan art idea they bring to life involves riding a tandem bike through the streets of Paris and no winks by the bathroom. And, honestly, if the next installment of the X-Men franchise included more scarves blowing in the wind and romantic bubbles there would be a lot fewer bored-looking people.