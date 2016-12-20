Michael Stuhlbarg, MVP Supporting Actor, Is Joining the 3rd Season of Fargo
He'll play the closest confidant of the Parking Lot King of Minnesota.
FX’s Fargo continues to be the show with the sneaky best casting on TV. The third season was already stacked with names like Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, David Thewlis, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Jim Gaffigan, and now it’s adding Michael Stuhlbarg in the role of Sy Feltz, the "right hand man and consigliere" of the season's main character, Emmit Stussy (the Parking Lot King of Minnesota). Stuhlbarg was one of 2016’s best supporting actors, appearing in Arrival, Transparent, Doctor Strange, and Miss Sloane, and he’ll be a fine addition to what’s become one of the kookiest ensembles on the small screen as they play out a family drama that starts with petty theft, “but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge.” Keep your eyes open, too, for Scoot McNairy, Karan Soni, and Thomas Mann.