Miles Teller Apparently Had a Very Miles Teller Response After His Truck Flipped Over in a Crash
"You fucked up my truck!"
Miles Teller isn't someone who takes things lightly, so you can imagine how he felt late Thursday night when an Uber driver apparently made a sudden left turn in front of him. Teller was driving with his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, when his truck hit the car and flipped over. While his body was unharmed, his spirit was inflamed. TMZ reports that people had to restrain Teller from attacking the driver afterward. "You fucked up my truck!" Teller yelled. This isn't Teller's first major car crash: When he was 20, he almost died in a car crash while his friend was driving. Law enforcement says Teller wasn't responsible for the crash, and two people in the Uber had to be taken to the hospital for injuries.