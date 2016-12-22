The Mormon Tabernacle Choir Is Blessing Donald Trump With an Inauguration Day Performance

Mitt Romney must be thrilled! Following numerous public rejections from musicians who have refused to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's presidential inauguration — reportedly including, but not limited to Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, and Garth Brooks — Trump has finally secured a second performer for 2017's hottest political event. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has formally accepted an invitation to sing at the swearing-in ceremony in January, where they'll join the previously confirmed America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho. "The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents," said Ron Jarrett, president of the choir. "Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president." The choir, which has sung at five previous U.S. presidential inaugurations, consists of 360 volunteers. Amen to that.