All the Musicians Who Have Reportedly Turned Down an Invitation to Perform at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

It's hard out there for the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Committee. President-elect Donald Trump has been trying to wrangle some A-list talent to perform at his inauguration ceremony in January, but so far, only three acts have taken the bait — the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, and the Rockettes. Despite the seemingly low interest coming from top musicians, Trump's team is sharply denying claims that they're experiencing problems finding suitable availabilities, with one member saying that "first class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events." Below, we've outlined all of the musicians who have reportedly been approached by Trump's various reps to perform at the inauguration and have declined the opportunity of the century. We'll be updating this list until January 20 arrives.

Elton John

Despite a member of Trump's transition team confidently announcing that John would be performing at the inauguration, John's reps were quick to deny the claim with a curt statement: "Incorrect. He will not be performing." John had previously expressed his anger with the president-elect when Trump used "Tiny Dancer" on the campaign trail without his permission this year, amusingly saying, "I’m not a Republican in a million years. Why not ask Ted fucking Nugent?"

Céline Dion

Despite Trump utilizing the help of noted Las Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn to entice Dion to perform at the inauguration — she currently has a critically adored residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — Dion strongly refused the advances.

Andrea Bocelli

There are two different narratives as to why the famed Italian tenor will not be performing at the inauguration. A member of Trump's inauguration committee says Bocelli made the original offer to sing and was rejected by Trump; on the other hand, "Page Six"'s sources report that Bocelli backed out after being offered the gig due to substantial backlash.

Kiss

According to Kiss front man Gene Simmons's wife, Shannon Tweed, Simmons was asked if the hard rockers would perform at the inauguration, but the band will be on tour in Europe during that time. "They asked and he politely declined," Tweed explained, with Simmons himself adding, "I think people should get over it and move on. He's our president and that's it, end of story."

Garth Brooks

Like Dion, country superstar Brooks was reportedly approached and wooed by Wynn to perform, but ultimately declined an offer.

David Foster

The Canadian musician and producer, who has been on friendly terms with Trump for many years, was invited to help with the inauguration festivities in numerous capacities. He told People: "I was invited to participate and I politely declined." Per the Washington Post, Foster's main reason for rejecting the offer was reportedly so he didn't risk angering the big Hillary Clinton supporters of his charity.