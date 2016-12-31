Nicki Minaj Just Found Out About Billy Eichner and Needs to Work Through All Her Thoughts and Emotions: ‘This Dude Is My New Hero’

Nicki Minaj's reaction to Billy Eichner's whole deal is like La La Land for people who don't see what the big deal is about La La Land. (Their clothes are lovely and their faces are very symmetrical? Is that it?) The Pinkprint rapper took to Instagram to process the onslaught of conflicting feelings she experienced watching the Billy on the Street host force a New Yorker to answer a barrage of questions about the Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling musical. Spoiler alert: said New Yorker does not know, or want to know, anything about La La Land. “This dude is my new hero. Like pls somebody find this ngga,” Minaj wrote, agog. “PSA: this is a dangerous game to play in the streets of NY. New Yorkers ain't rlly wired right, we throwed off. I'm so happy he made it home alive cuz i really wanna meet his petty ass," she concluded. Eichner responded in kind on Twitter, because he knows the kind of #buzz that sweet Nicki Minaj bump can bring.

But bih how u call someone sweetie while telling them not to call u babe? 🤔😭 I hate him so much😩 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 31, 2016