Nine Inch Nails Drops Not the Actual Events, Promises 'Two New Major' Projects Next Year

Nine Inch Nails' five-track EP Not the Actual Events is here. The effort is the band's first release since 2013’s Hesitation Marks and their first release ever with Atticus Ross as an "official" member. In addition to the previously available "Burning Bright (Field on Fire)," Not the Actual Events ' other four songs — "Branches/Bones," "Dear World," "She's Gone Away," and "The Idea of You" all promise to deliver on Trent Reznor and co.'s long-awaited angst. And while five tracks might feel meager after a heady delay, Nine Inch Nails say they've got more new work coming soon. According to Pitchfork, Reznor says the band is planning to unleash "two new major" projects in 2017. But hey, before you get too hyped for the future, revel in the now with Not the Actual Events, which is available over on Apple Music.