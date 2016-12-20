Overwatch Character Tracer Revealed As Queer
The info came in a new digital tie-in comic.
It always feels a bit dicey when an entertainment company makes a big revelation in a tie-in product for a popular franchise, rather than in the main story itself. Does the brand really mean it? If so, why not place the reveal more front and center? Such a surprise just arrived in the form of a digital comic by writer Michael Chu and artist Miki Montlló, set in the world of the hit game Overwatch. The story depicts one of the game’s leads, Tracer, sharing a passionate kiss with a much less major character named Emily. It takes place during the Christmas season and is very adorable. This makes Tracer the first canonically queer character in Overwatch, so let’s hope that fact doesn’t get walled off in the spinoff media and actually makes it into the primary product.