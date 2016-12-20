Overwatch Character Tracer Revealed As Queer

Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

RIP Da Silvano, Rihanna’s Favorite Restaurant

Da Silvano was a staple in paparazzi photos of the pop star.

12:20 p.m.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir Is Blessing Donald Trump With an Inauguration Day Performance

Your loss, Céline Dion!

11:32 a.m.

How Batman Helps Me Survive My Mental Illness

A remarkable graphic memoir, Dark Night: A True Batman Story, got me thinking.

11:11 a.m.

This Dark Comedy From Germany Has the Best Nude Scene of the Year

No movie exploits our discomfort with nudity for comedic effect better than Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann.

11:02 a.m.

Lost City of Z Trailer: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland Explore the Range of Human Facial Hair

Tom Holland, meet moustache.

10:57 a.m.

Big Freedia’s ‘Make It Jingle’ Video Has Everything: Booties, Ugly Sweaters, and an All That Cast Member

You already snooooooow!

10:44 a.m.

The OA’s Ian Alexander on His Big Acting Debut and Trans Representation

"It still feels like I'm dreaming all of it, like I'm gonna wake up and still be a regular kid."

10:30 a.m.

La La Land’s Ending Reveals the Movie’s True Romance

In a musical about dreams and success, La La Land’s love story is an afterthought.

10:23 a.m.

Breathe, There’s a Fiery New Nine Inch Nails Song in Our Midst

Their new EP, Not the Actual Events, drops tomorrow.

10:22 a.m.

The Most Famous Fight Scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark Was a Last-Minute Idea Courtesy of Harrison Ford’s Diarrhea

“I was no longer capable of staying out of my trailer for more than it took to expose a roll of film ..."

Load More