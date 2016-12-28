Paul Simon Remembers Ex-Wife Carrie Fisher
<span>The two were married for nearly a year in the '80s.</span>
Even when Carrie Fisher poked fun at her marriage to Paul Simon in Wishful Drinking, she spoke lovingly of him. In the wake of the actress's death on Tuesday, Simon posted a brief message remembering his ex-wife: "Yesterday was a horrible day," he tweeted Wednesday morning. "Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon." The two were married from August 1983 to July 1984. Fisher never remarried, and Simon later married Edie Brickell. In November, Fisher told Rolling Stone that she and Simon had "interesting fights" and that even decades after their split, she still listened to his music. "I do like the songs he wrote about our relationship," she said. "Even when he's insulting me, I like it very much. If you're gonna be insulted, that's the way to go."
"Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon."— Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) December 28, 2016
-Paul Simon