9:05 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter, Zara Tindall, Suffers Miscarriage

She was expecting her second child.

8:30 a.m.

Priyanka Chopra: ‘Being Objectified Is Part of My Job’

“I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol.”

8:18 a.m.

Lucy Hale Tells Hackers Who Leaked Her Nude Photos to ‘Kiss My Ass’

She will not apologize for having her privacy violated.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Captain Marvel Is Apparently a Fan of Brie Larson, Who’ll Play Her in a Film

And Brie Larson is a fan of the comic in which she is depicted. Meta!

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Vin Diesel Harassed an Interviewer on Camera, and Shockingly She Did Not Like It

"At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work."

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

Carrie Fisher in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack on a Plane

She was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest.

Yesterday at 9:04 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Is Not a Santa Fan; We Have Proof

Mr. Kringle can stick it.

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Bad Moms 2 Is Coming in 2017

In case you need some ha ha ha with your ho ho ho.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

Watch Yasiin Bey and Ferrari Sheppard, as Dec. 99th, Perform Together

In their TV debut.

Yesterday at 4:19 p.m.

A&E Changes the Name of Its Ku Klux Klan Docu-Series to Sound Less Like a Creepy Reality Show

Generation KKK is now Escaping the KKK.

