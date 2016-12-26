Rapper Troy Ave Reportedly in Stable Condition After Being Shot Twice in Brooklyn

New York–based rapper Troy Ave was shot twice on Christmas in Brooklyn, reports the New York Times. He was driving a red Maserati when an unidentified gunman fired bullets at the car. Though Troy, whose real name is Roland Collins, received bullet wounds in his arm and a graze wound to his head, and consequently crashed his car after the gunfire, his lawyer says he is in stable condition — none of his injuries were life-threatening. The troubled rapper came into the spotlight last May when he was charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting backstage at Manhattan concert venue Irving Plaza. Troy was slated to perform with T.I. when gunfire erupted and resulted in injuries to three people, including Troy, while his bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter was killed. Troy has maintained his innocence in the deadly incident, blaming lax security at the venue.