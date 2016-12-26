Read Frank Sinatra’s Open Letter to George Michael From 1990

In 1990, when George Michael was shying away from his considerable fame, Frank Sinatra decided it was time to step in with his own advice. Responding to a Los Angeles Times’ Calendar magazine cover story in which Michael talked about the strain of his celebrity, Old Blue Eyes wrote an open letter to George Michael that ran in the same publication the next week. “Come on, George. Loosen up. Swing, man,” Sinatra told the younger star. The crooner said Michael should be happy for his stardom: “The tragedy of fame is when no one shows up and you’re singing to the cleaning lady in some empty joint that hasn’t seen a paying customer since Saint Swithin’s day.” He also remarked that Michael should see his popularity as a sign of his talent and therefore should celebrate it: “Talent must not be wasted. Those who have it — and you obviously do or today’s Calendar cover article would have been about Rudy Vallee — those who have talent must hug it, embrace it, nurture it and share it lest it be taken away from you as fast as it was loaned to you.”

While the advice for young stars to embrace their talent, even if it means the loss of privacy that comes with fame, might ring true to some readers, it should also be noted that at the time Michael was also living in the closet. Though he would later become a gay icon, the Wham! singer did not reveal his sexuality until a 1998 interview with CNN, which may have contributed to some of the pop star’s secrecy and mixed feelings about celebrity.

Read Sinatra’s letter (via Letters of Note) below.

