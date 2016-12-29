Revisit Carrie Fisher’s 1978 SNL Monologue Tailored for Star Wars Nerds

If you can dominate a galaxy far, far away, you can also dominate Studio 8H, right? That was Carrie Fisher's dilemma when she took over hosting duties for Saturday Night Live in 1978 and wasn't sure if the "sophisticated" New York audience would be all that receptive to her complex Star Wars monologue filled with nerdy quips about Banthas, R2 units, and Jabba the Hutt. But since this is goddamn Carrie Fisher we're talking about here, she absolutely killed it — with the help of one Obi-Wan Kenobi! — as she did in another sketch that transformed the Star Wars universe into a campy 1950s beach movie with the help of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. (Aptly titled "Beach Blanket Bimbo From Outer Space.") Those signature buns will live on forever.