Rogue One Gets the Iconic Opening Crawl You Pretended to Be Okay With It Not Having in Fan-Made Video

Sure, if you are going to see Rogue One, you probably have a more-than-rudimentary knowledge of all things Star Wars. So maybe you don't need a chunky explainer queued before your eyes as the film begins. But humans are always wanting things we don't need, and so who's to say that your Rogue One film-going experience wouldn't be buoyed by some extensive exposition as delivered in, say, a thunderously dramatic opening crawl? Rogue One is the first movie in the Star Wars universe to go without the beloved text, and while it's a move that sets the standalone film apart, it also leaves a certain itch unscratched. Well, thank the Force for Reddit, because Andrew Shackle issued a much-welcome corrective on the site, sharing a revised Rogue One opening, crawl intact. May the font be with you in the fan-made video, above .