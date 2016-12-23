Mariah Carey Releases Her ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ Video, a Better Gift Than Your Parents Could Ever Give You
The first of three holiday videos Mimi has teased this weekend.
Every year, Mariah Carey shimmies down your chimney — which is not easy to do in that dress — to leave you a little something for Christmas. Usually it's just another CD single of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to listen to on repeat, but this year Mimi will be delivering unto you three days of holiday cheer. The first gift is a video of Mariah balanced precariously on a winter wonderland carousel, awkwardly greeting Kris Kringle and her children while singing "Here Comes Santa Claus." You can see the entire video on Mariah's World, which is maybe not the most convenient gift, but hey, never look a gift Mimi in the mouth. Carey will release videos for "O Holy Night" and "Joy To The World" on her site tomorrow and Sunday. So clean all that shit out of your living room and put out some cinnamon-scented pinecones or something. That pigsty is fine for Santa to wade through, but you're not putting Mariah through all that.