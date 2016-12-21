New Blade Runner 2049 Images Suggest Harrison Ford’s Contract Specifically Stipulated He Could Wear His Own Jeans

It's like the saying goes: you can lead a runner to a replicant, but you can't make him blade. Hot on the heels of the film's first footage, Entertainment Weekly has some stills from Blade Runner 2049 that offer a glimpse at the gritty, futuristic world Ryan Gosling's character must navigate in his pursuit of bioengineered fugitives. The photos also suggest Harrison Ford rolled up to set the first day and informed everyone that while he would reprise the role of Rick Deckard, he would only do so if he could wear all his own clothes. Harrison doesn't even have a fun coat, and it looks very cold in the future! Sure, maybe it's not fair to want an exact replica of the neo-noir glam look of Ridley Scott's original film, but still, this reads like an actor decision. If Harrison Ford's character also flies a Ryan PT-22 Recruit, has an earring, and is married to the actress Calista Flockhart, we'll know for sure who had the last word.

Photo: FRANK OCKENFELS/Warner Brothers

Photo: Stephen Vaughan/Warner Brothers